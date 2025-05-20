Mumbai, May 20: Renowned astrophysicist, science communicator, and Padma Vibhushan awardee Dr Jayant Vishnu Narlikar passed away in his sleep at his residence in Maharashtra's Pune on Tuesday. Dr Jayant Narlikar was 87.

Dr Narlikar was a towering figure in Indian science. He was known for his groundbreaking work in cosmology and his lifelong commitment to making science accessible to the public. He was also instrumental in establishing premier scientific institutions in India. Srinivasan, Jayant Narlikar Pass Away: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Demise of Nuclear Scientist and Astrophysicist.

Know All About Dr Jayant Narlikar

Born on July 19, 1938, Dr Narlikar graduated from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) before pursuing further studies at the University of Cambridge, where he became a Wrangler and Tyson Medallist in the Mathematical Tripos. His father, Vishnu Vasudeva Narlikar, was a professor and Head of Mathematics at BHU.

After returning to India, Dr Narlikar joined the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) in 1972, where he led the expansion of the Theoretical Astrophysics Group until 1989. In 1988, the University Grants Commission invited him to establish the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) in Pune. He served as its founding director until his retirement in 2003. He remained associated with IUCAA as an Emeritus Professor. Jayant Vishnu Narlikar Dies: Eminent Astrophysicist and Science Communicator Dr Narlikar Passes Away at 87 in Pune.

Under his leadership, IUCAA gained global recognition as a hub for excellence in astronomy and astrophysics research.

Apart from his scientific achievements, Dr Narlikar was a prolific science communicator, known for his books, articles, television and radio programmes, and science fiction writing. In recognition of his efforts, he received the UNESCO Kalinga Award in 1996.

Dr Narlikar was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1965 at the age of 26 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2004. He also received the Maharashtra Bhushan in 2011 and the Sahitya Akademi award in 2014 for his Marathi autobiography.

