Muzaffarnagar, Mar 28 (PTI) An elderly couple allegedly committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance over financial troubles here, police said on Friday.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Rajiv Sharma, the bodies of Rajkumar (65) and his wife Gita (62) have been sent for post-mortem, and an investigation is underway.

Neighbours claimed that the couple took the extreme step after their son refused to give them money for medicines. Their son, who runs a tea shop, allegedly denied them financial help despite their struggles.

Rajkumar, a resident of the Hussainpura locality of Jansath town, had been unwell for some time, and the couple was facing severe financial hardship, making it difficult to afford his treatment, they claimed.

In a separate incident, a 25-year-old youth, Vikas, allegedly died by suicide by consuming a poisonous substance in Sikanderpur village under Charthawal police station limits.

Police said that Vikas was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. The reason behind the suicide is yet to be determined, and further investigations are ongoing.

