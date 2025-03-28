Hyderabad, March 28: Scamsters have been targeting electricity consumers in the city, sending fraudulent messages via WhatsApp claiming that their power supply will be disconnected if they fail to pay their bills. The scammers threaten disconnection after 7:30 pm due to last month’s bill not being updated and have shared a WhatsApp number for consumers to call. Many concerned individuals reported the issue to the energy department, prompting a response from TGSPDCL.

TGSPDCL CMD Musharraf Faruqui issued a statement urging consumers not to fall for such fraudulent calls or messages, Telangana Today reported. He clarified that the company does not send messages from mobile numbers, nor does it collect bank account or credit card details. Consumers can check their bills and arrears through the official website or mobile app and should never respond to links sent via SMS. Faruqui further underlined that the company cannot disconnect power supplies suddenly, especially not after midnight. What is a Work-From-Home Scam? Know How to Spot and Avoid This Remote Job Fraud?

What is the Electricity Bill Scam?

Scammers often send fake messages, pretending to be from electricity boards, claiming that consumers have overdue bills and threatening immediate disconnection. These messages may appear official but usually contain red flags, such as requests for sensitive payment information or links to unfamiliar websites.

It is crucial to verify the source of such messages and never respond to urgent payment demands from unknown numbers. Consumers are advised to use official contact details from previous bills or the company’s website to address any concerns. What Are QR Code Scams? How Can You Spot Fake QR Code and Be Safe From Scammers?

To protect yourself from falling victim to such scams, always verify the authenticity of any communication before acting. Stay alert, and if in doubt, contact your electricity supplier directly through verified channels.

