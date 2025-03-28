Mumbai, March 28: New banking regulations are set to be implemented across India from April 1, 2025, bringing significant changes for account holders. From revised ATM withdrawal charges to updates in minimum balance requirements and revised interest rates, these changes will impact daily banking transactions. Customers using credit cards, savings accounts, and digital banking services must stay informed to avoid penalties. With security enhancements and policy revisions, adapting to these updates will be crucial.

Additionally, new rules will affect cheque transactions, fixed deposit interest rates, and mobile number-linked banking services. Banks are introducing stricter security measures, AI-driven customer support, Positive Pay System and revised perks for credit card users. These updates aim to streamline banking operations while ensuring fraud prevention and better financial management. Let’s know the key banking rule changes coming into effect. Banks To Remain Open Only 5 Days a Week From April? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Reports Going Viral on Social Media.

Key Banking Rule Changes Coming into Effect from April 1, 2025

Revised ATM Withdrawal Charges

Customers will be limited to three free ATM withdrawals from other banks' ATMs per month. Exceeding this limit will incur additional charges ranging from INR 20 to INR 25 per transaction.

Updated Minimum Balance Requirements

Major banks like SBI, Punjab National Bank, and Canara Bank will implement location-based minimum balance requirements. Higher balances will be required in urban areas, moderate in semi-urban areas, and lower in rural areas. Failure to maintain the prescribed balance will attract penalty charges. RBI Monetary Policy Meet 2025: Reserve Bank of India Rolls Out ‘bank.in’ for Banks and ‘fin.in’ for Non-Bank Financial Entities To Check Fraud in Digital Payments.

Positive Pay System (PPS) Implementation

To reduce fraud, banks will require customers to verify details for cheque payments exceeding INR 5,000, including the cheque number, date, payee name, and amount.

Enhanced Digital Banking Features

Banks will roll out AI-powered chatbots, advanced online banking features, and enhanced security measures like two-factor authentication and biometric verification.

Revised Savings Account and FD Interest Rates

Interest rates on savings accounts and fixed deposits will be adjusted based on account balance, with higher balances offering better returns.

Revised Credit Card Benefits

Banks like SBI and IDFC First Bank will discontinue or reduce credit card perks for co-branded Vistara cards, including ticket vouchers, renewal perks, and milestone rewards.

Mobile Number Updates for Banking Services

Customers must update their mobile numbers linked to their bank accounts and UPI services, as inactive or deactivated numbers could lead to disruptions in services.

With these banking rule changes set to take effect from April 1, 2025, customers must stay informed and adapt their financial habits accordingly. From ATM withdrawal limits to revised credit card perks, these updates will impact everyday transactions. Ensuring compliance with minimum balance requirements, updating mobile numbers, and understanding new security measures will help account holders avoid penalties and maximise benefits.

