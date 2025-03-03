Sultanpur (UP), Mar 3 (PTI) A 65-year-old e-rickshaw driver died when his vehicle overturned here on Monday afternoon, police said.

The accident took place on the Chanda-Kadipur road near Kadipur Khurd village, they said.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 04 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

The driver, Murli Nishad was on his way to Kadipur in his e-rickshaw when the vehicle overturned. He suffered serious injuries in the accident, police said.

Locals rushed him to the community health centre in Kadipur, where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

Also Read | What Is Traffic Fine Scam? Know How To Stay Safe as Bengaluru Man Loses INR 5.6 Lakh After Downloading Fraudulent App To Pay Traffic Challan.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)