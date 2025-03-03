Bengaluru, March 3: A 46-year-old man from Karnataka's Bengaluru recently became a victim of cyber fraud after he was duped of INR 5.6 lakh in a traffic fine scam. The victim, a resident of Byatarayanapura, allegedly lost the money from his two credit cards after he downloaded a fraudulent mobile app, believing it to be the official Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) application to pay traffic challans.

How Did the Scam Begin?

The alleged "traffic challan scam" began on February 20 when the victim received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number. The message claimed that a traffic violation had been recorded against his vehicle and requested that he download an app named "VAHAN PARIVAHAN" through the provided link. The message also stated that CCTV cameras had captured the violation, which could be viewed through the app. What Is Fake LinkedIn Job Scam? How Can You Protect Your Sensitive Information While Searching for Jobs Online?

"Traffic Ticket APK (No. KA153588159070) has been issued for your vehicle, registered under the number KA********. The evidence for this ticket was captured by our CCTV cameras. If you believe this ticket has been issued in error, we encourage you to download the VAHAN PARIVAHAN App using the link below," the message read.

As the vehicle number matched his own, the victim clicked on the link and installed the APK file on his phone. Over the next 24 hours, INR 5.6 lakh were fraudulently debited from his two credit cards without his knowledge. Realising that his phone was compromised, the victim approached the police and lodged a complaint. A police officer said that APK is likely to have contained malware, such as a Remote Access Trojan (RAT), which allowed the fraudsters to access credit card details and siphon off the money.

What Is Traffic Fine Scam (Traffic Challan Scam)

In this scam, fraudsters send fake messages claiming that a traffic fine or challan has been issued against a person's vehicle. They ask the person to download an app, and soon after victims install the APK file, fraudsters steal sensitive information and perform fraudulent transactions using their personal details and banking information. What Is Online Insurance Scam? Know How To Stay Safe as Mumbai Woman Loses INR 1 Lakh to Fraudster Posing As SBI Life Official.

How To Stay Safe

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have urged people to remain cautious while stating that they do not send challan-related messages via WhatsApp or SMS. They also said that scammers are pretending to be Bengaluru Traffic Police on WhatsApp. "Fake messages, fake fines, and dangerous APK links—don’t fall for the trap! Always check https://btp.gov.in or the Astram App for real updates. Stay sharp, stay safe!," post by BTP read.

