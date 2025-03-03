Mumbai, March 03: Are you a student who has been assigned the responsibility of presenting important news headline in the school assembly? If yes, then we have a list ready for you. We have shortlisted the school assembly news headlines of today. From national news to global affairs, from sports updates to developments in cinema world, below are the key news that students can present during their school assemblies. Scroll down to access the school assembly news headlines for March 04, 2025, and prepare yourself for the day.

National News Headlines

On World Wildlife Day, PM Narendra Modi Chairs National Wildlife Board Meet in Gujarat, Announces Lion Census

No Serious Law & Order Issues, Karnataka Model Being Studied by Many Economists Globally, Says Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot

Madhya Pradesh Minister Prahlad Patel Defends ‘Beggar’ Remark, Says It Wasn’t a BJP Event

Congress Asks Shama Mohamed To Delete ‘Fat Sportsperson’ Post on Rohit Sharma After Backlash

‘Rohit Sharma Not Fit To Be in Team’: TMC Leader’s Support for Shama Mohamed Escalates Row

International News Headlines

Finland Opens Door for Skilled Indian Professionals

Bangladeshi Delegation in Kolkata To Discuss Water Pact, Review Farakka Barrage Flow

Taiwan To Enforce Stricter Citizenship Laws for Hong Kong, Macau Residents: Report

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Offers To Sign Aborted Mineral Deal With US As Europeans Rally in a ‘Coalition of Willing’

Business News Headlines

Sensex Closes Above 73,000 in Volatile Trade, Metal and Realty Stocks Shine

Chhattisgarh Budget: Petrol To Be Re 1 Cheaper From April

Bombay High Court Halts FIR Against SEBI, BSE Officials

Centre Elevates IRCTC, IRFC to Prestigious Navratna Status

India’s Manufacturing Growth Slows but Stays Strong in February 2025: Report

Entertainment News Headlines

Supreme Court Permits Ranveer Allahbadia To Resume Airing His Podcast Shows

Nimrat Kaur Says She Is ‘Most Alive in the Wild’ As She Celebrates World Wildlife Day

Prabhas Releases Teaser of Telugu Comedy Drama ‘Pelli Kani Prasad’

Aamir Khan’s Ex-Wife Reena Dutta Absent From the Great ‘Lagaan’ Reunion During Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Son’s Wedding Reception

Abhishek Bachchan Battles Time and Fate To Fulfill His Daughter’s Dream in ‘Be Happy’ Trailer

Sports News Headlines

BCCI Secretary Slams Congress Spokesperson for ‘Fat Sportsperson’ Remark on Rohit Sharma

Khelo India Winter Games 2025 To Commence in J&K’s Gulmarg From March 9

IPL 2025: Ajinkya Rahane Named KKR Skipper, Venkatesh Iyer Appointed Vice-Captain

F1: Adrian Newey Begins Tenure As Managing Technical Partner at Aston Martin

