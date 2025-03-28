Bhadohi, Mar 28 (PTI) A 65-year-old man was killed after the roof of his house collapsed following a gas cylinder explosion here, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred around 9 pm on Thursday when Ummann Shah and his wife Majidunnisa (60) were at home, police said.

Also Read | Banking Rules Changing From April 1, 2025: From Change in Minimum Balance Requirement to Revised Interest Rates, Check New Banking Rules Coming Into Effect From Next Month.

Chauri police station in-charge Ramesh Kumar said Majidunnisa was cooking on a small gas cylinder when it exploded, causing the roof of their house to collapse.

Both were trapped under the debris and were rescued in a critical condition before being rushed to a local hospital.

Also Read | What Is Electricity Bill Scam? Know How To Be Safe as TGSPDCL Alerts Consumers About New Online Fraud in Hyderabad.

They were later referred to Varanasi for advanced treatment. Shah succumbed to his injuries on Friday afternoon, while his wife is reported to be out of danger.

Shah's body has been sent for post-mortem in Varanasi, and further legal formalities will be completed in Bhadohi, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)