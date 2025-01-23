Malappuram(Kerala), Jan 23 (PTI) An elephant fell into a private well in this district on Thursday morning, and the forest department is facing difficulties in rescuing the pachyderm as locals want it to be relocated to deep forest area instead of releasing that in the same area agaom.

Owner of the land in Urangattiri where the well is located and other local residents told the Nilambur DFO that they will not allow anyone to carry out the rescue work till an assurance is given that the elephant will be tranquilised and transported into a deep forest.

Also Read | Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2025 Date, History and Significance: Know About the Day Celebrating Indian Nationalist’s 128th Birth Anniversary.

They also demanded compensation for the their crops destroyed by the elephants frequenting in the area. The DFO said it was not an easy process to tranquilise and relocate the elephant.

Talking to reporters here, he said that the feasibility of tranquilising the elephant has to be examined.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 23, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

He also said that it would be much easier to demolish a part of the well to make way for the elephant to come out and then drive it into the nearby forest.

However, the local residents told the DFO that the elephant would return shortly after the forest officials leave and therefore, it should be relocated to some other deep forest area. Responding to this demand, the DFO said a decision would be taken after taking people's concerns into consideration.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)