Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2025 will be celebrated on January 23. This annual commemoration marks the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, who played a pivotal role in the Indian independence movement. Also known as Netaji Jayanti, the celebration of Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2025 is sure to be an important observance across the country, with special events organised in Rangoon, as well as in the states across East India. As we prepare to celebrate Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Netaji Jayanti 2025 and its significance.

When is Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2025?

Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2025 will be celebrated on January 23. This annual celebration was first initiated 5 months after the disappearance of Netaji. The Netaji Jayanti was celebrated in Rangoon. The celebration is an official holiday in West Bengal, Jharkhand, Tripura, Assam and Odisha.

Significance of Netaji Jayanti 2025

The celebration of Netaji Jayanti is focused on remembering the life and works of Subhas Chandra Bose and is also celebrated as Parakram Diwas. Subhas Chandra Bose was a key leader who played a significant role in India’s fight for independence. He was the head of the Indian National Army and the founder head of the Azad Hind government. The celebration of Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti is also marked by leaders who pay their homage to the leader.

The celebration of Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti is an important observance that helps us to remember the history of India’s freedom struggle and all that he did to help empower the country. Subhas Chandra Bose is often known for promoting radical and direct action and founding the Forward Bloc to organise the Indian National Army to combat British Rule.

