New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Sanofi India Ltd on Wednesday said they have entered into an exclusive distribution and promotion agreement for the latter's oral anti-diabetic products in India with immediate effect.

Under the agreement, Emcure will exclusively distribute and promote Sanofi India's OAD (oral anti-diabetic) range of products that include brands like Amaryl and Cetapin, the two companies said in a joint statement.

Sanofi India will continue to own and manufacture these brands across its plants in India and internationally, it added.

"With our strong distribution network in India, Sanofi's trusted oral anti-diabetic medicines will be available to more patients who need them," Emcure Pharmaceuticals CEO and MD Satish Mehta said.

Further, he said, "This collaboration complements our existing diabetes portfolio, creating a comprehensive offering for the millions living with diabetes and supporting better diabetes care across the country."

Similarly, Sanofi General Manager Pharma Southeast Asia and India & MCO Lead, Eric Mansion, said, "With Emcure's wide and deeply penetrated presence across India, we are confident of tapping into the full growth potential of our best-in-class and industry-leading OADs Amaryl and Cetapin. This partnership will truly benefit both - the patients who need them and the healthcare professionals who trust and prescribe them."

The two companies said there would be no people transition from Sanofi India to Emcure under their distribution and promotion agreement.

