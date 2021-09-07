New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) A consulting engineers body has urged Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to name the Badarpur interchange, popularly known as Badarpur flyover, on Delhi-Faridabad border after an NHAI engineer who was murdered recently allegedly by a contractor.

Also Read | Rajasthan Police SI Admit Card 2021 Released Today, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Consulting Engineers Association of India (CEAI) in a statement said that NHAI consultant engineer Rajinder Kumar Chawla was shot dead in Jaipur by two men allegedly hired by a NHAI contractor for not yielding to the contractor's dishonest demands.

Also Read | India Post Payments Bank, LIC Housing Finance Announces Strategic Partnership for Offering Home Loan Products.

The NHAI contractor was working on a project to build foot-over bridges along the National Highway 8, connecting Gurgaon and Jaipur.

"CEAI proposes, on behalf of the consulting fraternity that the Badarpur Interchange, which was built during his tenure as Project Director, NHAI, be named after Late Mr. Rajinder Kumar Chawla. It will be a befitting tribute and recognition of this Martyr," CEAI Chairman, Business & Policy Committee K K Kapila said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)