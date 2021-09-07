New Delhi, September 7: The admit cards for Rajasthan Police SI Comb. Comp. Exam 2021 have been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission today on September 7. The call letters have been uploaded on the official website of the commission. Candidates who applied for the exam can visit the official website of the commission at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in to view an download their admit cards for the said exam. Catastrophic Consequences: 37% Students in Rural Areas, 19% in Urban Not Studying at All Due to COVID-19, Says Survey.

According to the official notification by the RPSC, the Rajasthan Police SI and PC examination is scheduled to be conducted from September 13, 2021 to September 15, 2021. The exam will be conducted in two sessions, one between 10 am to 12 noon and other between 3 pm to 5 pm on the aforementioned dates. Scroll down to know how to download the admit card for exam. NEET PG 2021 Update: Admit Card Released, Candidates Can Download Hall Ticket on Official Website natboard.edu.in.

Here Is How To Download Rajasthan Police SI Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website of the commission at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the home click on the link that says 'Admit Card for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2021' under 'Important Links' section

A new web page will open

Click on the link that says 'Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam 2021'

Click on the link that says 'Get Admit Card' on the new web page

Enter required details and click on 'Get Admit Card'

Candidates are advised to download and take a print out of the admit card for future references. According to the official notification by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, candidates can contact at phone number 0145-2635255 for any information in this regard.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 07, 2021 07:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).