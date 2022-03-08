Kolkata, Mar 8 (PTI) Battery and flashlight maker Eveready Industries India Ltd board on Tuesday said it appointed Suvamoy Saha as the managing director for three years after promoters led by Khaitans resigned from the board.

Non-Executive Chairman Aditya Khaitan and Managing Director Amritanshu Khaitan have resigned last week after Burman family of Dabur announced an open offer for the company and showed intent to take direct control of Eveready.

Burmans have also sought two non-executive berths on the board but it is not known whether the chairman will be appointed from the family of the largest shareholder.

The Burmans made the open offer for 26 per cent stake after placing an order for 5.26 per cent Eveready stake from the open market at Rs 320 a share.

Burmans have not yet been able to buy the said stake as the price is still hovering over the bid price. The family's current holding is 19.8 per cent.

They have earlier said they were keen to run the company by professionals.

