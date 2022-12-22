Mangaluru, Dec 22 (PTI) Pilikula biological park here has acquired new exotic species of birds and mammals to attract more visitors.

The new species have been brought to the park from Greens Zoo of Gujarat under the animal exchange programme as approved by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), H Jayaprakash Bhandary, park director said.

The new birds are the Blue and Gold Macaw which is native to south America, Military Macaw of the central and south America, the Gala Pink and Grey Cockatoo of Australia and Green Turaco of west Africa. They have been let in display enclosures for the visitors, he said.

The new mammals introduced at the park include squirrel monkeys found in central and south America, red handed tamarin, native of north Amazon River, common marmosets of north eastern coast of Brazil and large rodents called the Patagonian Mara found in Patagonia and Argentina.

The mammals are being quarantined and their health is being monitored by a team of veterinarians, biologists, and zookeepers until the animals get acclimatised to the environment, Bhandary said.

In exchange, animals including tigers, leopards, dholes and a variety of snakes which were in excess have been handed over to the Greens Zoo, he said.

