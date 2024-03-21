New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) The Delhi Police has busted a factory that was manufacturing and supplying duplicate detergent powder and has arrested a man, officials said on Thursday.

Police have recovered 11,640 packets of a branded company and seized 1,470 kg of raw material, they said.

Two packaging, sealing and filling machines were also recovered, they said, adding that a minivan has also been seized which was used to transport the fake products in the national capital.

According to the police, the accused committed the crime to earn easy money.

Shyamu (29) was arrested in connection with the case on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

On March 19, a complaint regarding the manufacturing and supply of spurious washing powder of a reputed brand was received from an authorised person of a brand, police said.

"On the basis of the complaint, a team gathered inputs from the locally deployed sources. Raids were conducted in the Bhajanpura area and Shyamu was nabbed," the DCP said.

The officer further said that the accused admitted to his crime and revealed that he had been preparing the spurious washing powder of a reputed brand for supply in Delhi, NCR, and Uttar Pradesh. Further efforts are being made to nab his other associates.

