Jaipur, Dec 13 (PTI) Family members of a private security guard, who succumbed to gunshot wounds he sustained during the attack on Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, on Wednesday held a protest here demanding Rs 5 crore and a job in compensation.

Family members of Ajit Singh were supported in their demands by a few leaders of the Rajput community, who mounted a demonstration outside the mortuary of Sawai Man Singh Hospital where Singh's body was kept.

The protest kept the post mortem of the body in abeyance for a while and a permission for it was given only after much persuading of the administration.

According to a memorandum submitted to the administration, the family has demanded Rs 5 crore in monetary compensation, a job for Singh's wife, and education expenses of his two daughters.

"Ajit Singh died and an angry community is on the roads … I have talked about compensation and job for the family. We are with the family. A contractual job and rational compensation will be provided. This assurance I have given," BJP leader Rajendra Rathore told reporters.

Singh died on Tuesday at SMS Hospital where he had been under treatment since getting shot.

Singh was wounded in firing by two men, who shot dead Gogamedi in the living room of his house in the Shyam Nagar area here on December 5.

Seven people, including the two shooters, have been arrested in connection with the attack.

The shooters, Nitin Fauji and Rohit Rathore, had gone to Gogamedi's house with a third man, Naveen Shekhawat. Fauji and Rathore opened fire at Gogamedi after talking to him for some time and also shot dead Shekhawat.

