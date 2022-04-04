New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Exporters' body FIEO on Monday said it is taking a delegation of various export promotion councils for business meetings in Australia as a sequel to the recently inked trade pact between Canberra and New Delhi.

The delegation consists of councils from different sectors including apparel, gems and jewellery, cotton textiles, services, oilseeds and Council for Leather Exports, and is a part of the team led by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to Australia from April 5-8, it said.

On April 2, India and Australia signed an economic cooperation and trade agreement under which Canberra would provide duty-free access in its market for over 6,000 broad sectors of India, including textiles, leather, furniture, jewellery and machinery.

The delegation will have meetings with businesspersons from Australia at Melbourne, Sydney and Perth, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President A Sakthivel said in a statement.

He said all sectors of exports, particularly apparel and textiles, leather, engineering, gems and jewellery, are likely to benefit from the meeting.

“New opportunities will be available in government procurements and digital economy for Indian entrepreneurs and exporters,” he added.

He exuded confidence that India would be crossing the target of USD 45-50 billion of bilateral trade much before five years.

