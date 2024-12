New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) A fire broke out in shanties in Geeta Colony area of east Delhi early Friday, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

No casualties were reported.

The official said 12 shanties were gutted in the blaze.

"We received a call regarding fire in Geeta Colony at 2.25 am. We rushed 12 fire tenders to the spot. Teams doused the fire completely," he said.

