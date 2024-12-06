Kolkata, December 6: The Kolkata Fatafat Result or Kolkata FF Result will be announced today, December 6, after all eight rounds or "bazis" are completed. A Satta Matka-type lottery game, the Kolkata FF lottery is played exclusively in the capital city of West Bengal and attracts people from nearby areas. Played on all seven days of the week, the speculative lottery game requires lottery players to be physically present in Kolkata to take part in Kolkata FF, also known as Kolkata Fatafat lottery. Today's Kolkata FF Result and winning numbers will be published on portals such as kolkataff.in and kolkataff.com.

Eight games, also called "bazis", are played throughout the day, thus offering participants the opportunity to win big with minimum investment. The Kolkata Fatafat Result or Kolkata FF Result is announced every 90 minutes. The results of the first round or bazi are declared by 10 AM. This is followed by the results of the second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth rounds or bazis. The Satta Matka-style Kolkata FF lottery game requires participants to place bets to win various prizes. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 5, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for December 6

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 258 5

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

What Is Kolkata Fatafat Lottery? Know Kolkata FF FAQs

A total of eight rounds or bazis are played in Kolkata from morning to evening. The rules of Kolkata FF are simple to understand. The lottery game requires lottery players to choose numbers and place bets to win prizes. From buying Kolkata Fatafat lottery tickets to taking part and checking the above-mentioned websites to know today's, December 3, winning numbers, lottery enthusiasts look forward to Kolkata FF Result. Shillong Teer Results Today, December 5 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Those who have purchased Kolkata Fafata lottery tickets can check the Kolkata FF Results on kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. Did you know lotteries are legal in 13 states, including West Bengal, where Kolkata Fatafat or Kolkata FF is played?

