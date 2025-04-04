Kolkata, Apr 4 (PTI) An incident of firing was reported during a clash between two groups leading to tension in Rajarhat near Kolkata on Friday afternoon, a police officer said.

A large number of policemen were deployed in Narayanpur locality after a section of residents alleged that 15-20 rounds of firing were reported during the clash between two factions of a political party, he said.

"We have received a call from the locals regarding some firing following a clash between two groups. The matter is under investigation. Our officers are posted there," the officer of Rajarhat police station said.

Police also collected CCTV footage from the area and other evidence from the spot as a part of their investigation, he added.

