Kasaragod/ Kannur (Kerala), Dec 28 (PTI) Five, including four teenagers, tragically drowned in separate incidents in northern Kasaragod and Kannur districts of Kerala on Saturday.

Three teenagers reportedly drowned while bathing and learning to swim in Erinjipuzha at Bovikanam village in Kasaragod in the afternoon, police said.

Also Read | Why Is There Controversy Over Dr Manmohan Singh's Cremation at Nigambodh Ghat Instead of Raj Ghat? Where Deceased Prime Ministers of India Have Been Laid to Rest in the Past?.

The deceased were all children of three siblings.

Tragedy struck when the teenagers visited their ancestral home during the vacation.

Also Read | Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Applications Open for 1267 Specialist Officer Posts at bankofbaroda.in, Know Pay Scale, Selection Process and Steps to Apply.

The body of one victim was recovered by locals, while the other two were found later by scuba divers and fire force personnel, police said.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in neighbouring Kannur, two individuals drowned in Charalpuzha, Iritty, police reported.

The deceased were identified as Vincent (42) and his neighbour's son Albin (9), both residents of Kotali, officials added.

The incident occurred when the boy's family visited Vincent's ailing mother.

Vincent took Albin and his sister's son for sightseeing near the river.

Albin reportedly fell into the river first, and Vincent is said to have drowned while trying to save him, police said.

Residents became aware of the tragedy when the other boy raised an alarm, they added.

Both Vincent and Albin were later declared dead by doctors at the hospital, police confirmed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)