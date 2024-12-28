Mumbai, December 28: Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh was cremated with full state honours at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat today, December 28. While the nation mourns the loss of a proper statesman, a controversy erupted over the location for the funeral and memorial of Dr Manmohan Singh. While the government has confirmed it will allocate land for a memorial to Singh, Congress and several other parties questioned the Centre’s decision to accord Singh a state funeral at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi.

Political leaders have expressed their discontent over Dr Singh's funeral at Nigambodh Ghat. The leaders argued that the location was unsuitable for a personality of Manmohan Singh's stature, citing the tradition of former Prime Ministers being honoured with memorials at places like Raj Ghat. Nigambodh Ghat is the oldest and largest common crematorium ground in Delhi and NCR. Rahul Gandhi Alleges Government ‘Insulted’ Dr Manmohan Singh by Performing His Last Rites at Nigambodh Ghat Instead of Designated Memorial Site for National Leaders.

Rahul Gandhi attacked BJP and said that the former Finance Minister deserves the "highest respect and a memorial." Mallikarjun Kharge wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi where he emphasised the need for Dr. Singh’s memorial to be built at a place where his funeral is conducted, in line with past traditions for former Prime Ministers. SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal expressed shock at the Centre’s decision, saying it was “condemnable.”

Where Deceased Prime Ministers of India Have Been Laid to Rest in the Past?

Several prominent leaders and former Prime Ministers of India have been laid to rest at Raj Ghat in Delhi. Raj Ghat is a memorial located in New Delhi, India, dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi. Raj Ghat also houses the memorials of former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Chandra Shekhar, PV Narasimha Rao, Inder Kumar Gujral and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Dr Manmohan Singh Laid to Rest: Nation Bids Farewell to ‘Architect of India’s Economic Reforms’ With Full State Honours (Video).

Dr Manmohan Singh died on Thursday, December 26 due to age-related illness. He was 92. The mortal remains of former prime minister Manmohan Singh were consigned to flames at the Nigambodh Ghat amid the chanting of religious hymns. Earlier, the final journey Singh began from the AICC headquarters in a procession amid chants of “Manmohan Singh amar rahe”.

