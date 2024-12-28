Delhi, December 28: Bank of Baroda has announced recruitment for 1267 Specialist Officer (SO) posts, including Managerial roles. Eligible candidates can apply online at the official website, bankofbaroda.in, from December 28, 2024, to January 17, 2025.

“The process of registration of the application is complete only when the fee is deposited with the Bank through online mode on or before the last date for fee payment,” an official notification said. RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Latest Government Jobs Notification Issued by Railway Recruitment Boards, 32,438 Vacancies Up for Grab; Know Eligibility, Important Dates and Other Details.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Eligibility and Application Details

Candidates must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria as of the specified date. The application process is complete only after the payment of the required fee through the online mode. The application fee for General, EWS, and OBC candidates is INR 600 plus taxes, while SC, ST, PWD, and women candidates must pay INR 100 plus taxes. The fee is non-refundable regardless of the selection outcome. GIC Recruitment 2024 for Assistant Manager Posts: As Online Registration Begins at gicre.in, Know Eligibility, Benefits, Important Dates and How To Apply.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Pay Scale

Selected candidates will receive a salary ranging between INR 48,480 and INR 1,35,020.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply

Visit bankofbaroda.in and click on the “Careers” tab.

Navigate to the “Current Openings” section.

Click on the “Recruitment of Professionals” link.

Register yourself, fill in the application form, and pay the fee.

Submit the application and save a hard copy for reference.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The recruitment involves shortlisting of candidates and an interview or selection process, which is provisional until documents are verified. Candidates should retain their acknowledgment number and a copy of the application for future reference.

This recruitment drive is an opportunity to join one of India’s leading banks in various professional roles. Interested candidates are advised to apply before the deadline.

