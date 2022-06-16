Puducherry, Jun 16 (PTI) Former Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and several other Congress functionaries were taken into custody here on Thursday when they tried to stage a demonstration here to protest the summoning of top party leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the money laundering case pertaining to the National Herald-AJL deal.

Also Read | Bitcoin Price Forecast: Will World's Number One Cryptocurrency Drop to $12,000?.

Also Read | Realme C30 India Launch on June 20, 2022; Teased on Flipkart.

Apart from senior leader Narayanasamy, PCC president A V Subramanian and the Congress Lok Sabha MP from Puducherry V Vaithilingam were among those taken into custody.

The protesters had come in a procession from the PCC office and when they arrived of a stretch in the vicinity of the territorial Assembly, police intervened and held them back. Slogans were raised by the protesting Congressmen criticising the Centre for unleashing the ED and other central agencies against the Congress leaders in different parts of the country.

Narayanasamy told reporters that the Congress would not be cowed down by the NDA government's "undemocratic and unprincipled approach."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)