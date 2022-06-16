Realme C30 India launch has been set for June 20, 2022. The Chinese phone maker has teased the launch of Realme C30 on its official Twitter account. In addition to this, the smartphone is also listed on Flipkart, revealing its launch time. According to the Flipkart teaser, the Realme C30 India launch will take place on the above-mentioned date, at 12:30 pm IST. The Flipkart teaser also confirms the availability of the handset via the e-commerce platform, along with several key specifications. Realme V20 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Debuts in China.

Realme C30 will be powered by a Unisoc T612 processor, which is claimed to have an AnTuTu benchmark score of 176,932 points. The Flipkart listing confirms that the handset will pack a 5,000mAh battery, which will offer all-day battery backup. According to the teaser, Realme C30 will come with a vertical stripe design, a single camera and an LED flash.

A brand-new world of entertainment is on its way! Get ready to witness the brilliance of #realmeC30, launching at 12:30 PM, on 20th June.#NayeZamaneKaEntertainment Know more: https://t.co/XWdbLQLsuy pic.twitter.com/dmHlaTZsLb — realme (@realmeIndia) June 16, 2022

Realme C30 is said to sport a 6.6-inch FHD+ display, a 13MP primary lens and a 5MP selfie shooter. It might boot Android Go Edition. The handset could be offered with up to 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, a micro-USB port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

