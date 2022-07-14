New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) FMCG major Dabur India Ltd has four brands in its kitty having a turnover of Rs 1,000 crore and above, according to the company's annual report.

Its two brands -- Dabur Honey and Dabur Chyawanprash - have over Rs 500 crore in sales.

"At the end of fiscal 2021-22, we had 12 brands above Rs 100 crore in size, two brands over Rs 500 crore in size and another four brands that have a turnover above Rs 1,000 crore," Dabur India said in its annual report.

The four brands are Dabur Amla, Dabur Vatika, Dabur Red Paste and juice brand Real.

Besides "by the end of this fiscal (FY22), we have two more brands – Meswak and Real Drinks – joining the coveted Billion Rupee Turnover Club (Rs 100 crore)."

For the financial year ended on March 31, 2022, Dabur India's revenue from operations was at Rs 10,889 crore, witnessing the highest annual revenue growth in the last eight years.

"Our consolidated revenue crossed Rs 10,000 crore mark for the first time with an annual growth of 13.9 per cent," said Dabur India Vice Chairman Mohit Burman while addressing the shareholders.

Like other FMCG players, Dabur also witnessed India's high retail price inflation and is monitoring the situation closely.

"With mounting inflationary pressure on key raw materials which is expected to grow even more in the coming months, Dabur plans to monitor the situation closely to develop strategic ways to offset the increase in the price of raw materials through our synergies and cost efficiencies," he said.

Under these exceptional circumstances, Dabur's strategy is to combat the challenges posed by high input costs involving cost control measures followed by pricing actions.

"We are happy to have progressed well through this journey with our home and personal care segment continuing to contribute the highest to our revenue pool," he added.

Over sales network expansion, Dabur said expanding its rural reach continues to be a strategic priority in the coming years.

Dabur will continue to make sustained efforts to drive demands for our brands by enhancing its rural footprint and ploughing investments behind its power brands, said Burman.

"Our rural outreach expands across a network of ~90,000 villages out of which 30,000 villages have been added in the past year," he added.

Besides, Dabur has successfully been able to expand its market reach across many economies by establishing a robust ecosystem of supply chains.

Some of its hair care products in the personal care segment have ranked at number one in countries like Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and UAE.

In FY22, Dabur's revenue from the international market was at Rs 2,806 crore.

