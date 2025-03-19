New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Enterprise AI solutions provider Fractal on Wednesday announced a USD 20 million (about Rs 172 crore) strategic investment in its product company Asper.ai.

The funding is intended to drive Asper's growth by enhancing its product development capabilities and broadening its global enterprise customer base.

"Asper has demonstrated exceptional growth and innovation in just three years. The phased investment will fuel Asper's vision, unlocking new opportunities for enterprise customers," Fractal co-founder and CEO Pranay Agrawal said.

Asper.ai co-founder and CEO Mohit Agarwal said the investment will enable Asper to build its autonomous growth AI platform, attract experienced talent, and expand product offerings to meet the growing demand for AI platforms.

