Mumbai, March 19: The Bodoland Lottery Department, under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), conducts the Assam State Lottery Sambad and announces Bodoland Lottery results three times a day—at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. The winning numbers for the Bodoland Lottery Result on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, will be available online, allowing participants to check and download the winners' list along with ticket details. Participants can click here to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF, along with the winners’ list and ticket numbers.

The Bodoland Lottery is one of Assam’s most popular daily draws, conducted multiple times a day. Alongside this, several other lotteries, including Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, Nallaneram, Kumaran, Vishnu, and Swarnalaxmi, attract a large number of participants. These lotteries offer varying prize amounts, giving thousands a chance to win. Participants can check the winning ticket numbers by visiting the official website, bodolotteries.com, where the Bodoland Lottery Result is available for download in PDF format. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 19, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

Participants can check the Bodoland Lottery Result today at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM by visiting the official website, bodolotteries.com. This is the only authorized platform for accessing the official draw results, which are available in a downloadable PDF format for convenient verification. To stay informed about the latest winning numbers and ticket details, visit the website for quick and hassle-free updates. Shillong Teer Results Today, March 19 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Lotteries in India are a regulated form of gambling permitted in only 13 states, such as Assam, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Nagaland. These government-run lotteries follow strict regulations and conduct multiple daily draws. Popular ones, including Nagaland’s Dear Lottery and the Kerala Lottery, draw significant participation. However, LatestLY urges players to gamble responsibly and avoid exceeding their financial means.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 19, 2025 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).