Coimbatore, June 6 (PTI): Actor Sonu Sood's Foundation and Swag ERT that supplies free oxygen on bikes to those patients needing it during pandemic times on Sunday entered Tamil Nadu by opening a centre here.

The company has gone to the rescue of many across different States in need of oxygen and averted many fatalities related to Covid-19, a press release said.

The user can take oxygen from the Swag ERT Centre and return the cylinder back after use and the services would be maintained by Poppys Infrastructure and Swag ERT, the release said.

