Latest News | Gayatri Projects Wins Rs 146 Cr Water Supply Project in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi, June 8 (PTI) Gayatri Projects Ltd (GPL) on Monday said it has won a Rs 145.53 crore project for water supply in Uttar Pradesh.

"GPL has received letter of award for construction of Lagaon Group of Villages Water Supply Scheme, District - Lalitpur and relevant works including commissioning and operation maintenance for 10 years," the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

The letter of award was received from State Water and Transmission Mission, Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department, Lucknow, it said.

Of the total project cost of Rs 145.53 crore, Rs 17.61 crore is for operation and maintenance of the scheme for 10 years, it added.

