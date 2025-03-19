Mumbai, Mar 19 (PTI) Global capability centres (GCCs) in the country are poised for 9.8 per cent salary growth over the next 12 months, as organisations adapt to evolving talent demands and navigate macroeconomic challenges, a report said on Wednesday.

In India, GCCs are seen as the top payers, outpacing traditional IT services in pay parity and growth, and are expected to give 9.8 per cent salary growth over the next 12 months, 'India's Talent Takeoff - The GCC 4.0 Story' report by digital talent solutions provider NLB Services said.

"With India hosting over 55 per cent of the world's GCCs and projected to reach a market size of USD 110 billion by 2030, these centres have become critical nodes for organisations seeking agility, cost efficiency, and access to a vast talent pool. This growth trajectory is now translating into significant salary increases for employees, especially for specialised skills which are commanding higher premiums than ever before," NLB Services CEO Sachin Alug said.

However, he said, despite this strong momentum, gender-based disparities still require attention, with women earning approximately 75-85 per cent of male salaries on average, a gap which further widens at senior positions, reflecting the limited representation in leadership roles.

"In Financial Services, we're witnessing a transitional shift, with roles like Risk Analysts, Compliance Associates, Senior Risk Managers, FRM Leads, Heads of Compliance, and Global Finance Directors, commanding salaries in the range of over Rs 6-90 LPA. Specialised skills in Risk and FRM are also yielding a 25'?40 per cent salary premium over traditional roles, underscoring the sector's focus on talent retention and leadership. Demand for finance domain expertise is also expanding beyond core sectors, creating new opportunities," he added.

The 'India's Talent Takeoff - The GCC 4.0 Story' report is based on insights from 207 GCC decision-makers across six major cities and spanning 10 diverse sectors.

The report further revealed that GCCs are seen as top payers in Hyderabad (19 per cent) and Mumbai (19 per cent), especially in IT Software and Consulting (22 per cent) and Banking/Financial Services (18 per cent).

Meanwhile, Delhi/NCR (21 per cent) and Bengaluru (24 per cent) showed strong salary competitiveness, with notable parity in Telecom and Internet Services (12 per cent), it stated.

The strong salary growth spans across junior and mid-level roles, fueled by demand in fields like AI, ML, Cloud Computing, and Cybersecurity. On the contrary, senior roles are set for modest increases as organizations prioritize cost efficiency in leadership, said the report.

Looking ahead, India's GCC sector is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9-12 per cent through 2030, and salaries are set to grow exponentially, the report added.

