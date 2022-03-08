New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Public procurement portal Government eMarketplace (GeM) on Tuesday said it has launched a new service vertical --Stitching and Tailoring Services -- on its platform in partnership with Usha International Ltd through its 'Silai School' programme.

The service will open new opportunities for Usha silai women and self-help groups in urban and rural areas to enhance their incomes through sewing orders placed by various government departments and agencies and fulfil the 3 per cent procurement target set for women MSE entrepreneurs, it said in a statement.

GeM CEO P K Singh said this service will ensure forward market linkages for women entrepreneurs.

Under this initiative, GeM will collaborate with Usha Silai School in developing stitching and tailoring services for government buyers and facilitate the process for enlisting women associated with the school's programme.

Usha, it said, will provide technical experts who will share their knowledge on sewing and upskill women with technical skills for fulfilment of various orders at regional and local level.

Potential buyers would be able to search, view and place orders for dress uniforms and office decor/ accessories through the stipulated modes of procurement.

Government buyers would be sensitised through system generated messages/ alerts in the marketplace about the availability of stitching and tailoring services on the portal.

GeM will provide women entrepreneurs with dashboards that will deliver real time information about the number of products uploaded, value and volume of orders received and fulfilled.

GeM is a government-owned company set up for procurement of goods and services by state and central government organisations.

