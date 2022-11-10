New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Genus Power Infrastructures on Thursday reported its consolidated net profit at Rs 6.52 crore in the July-September quarter of the current financial year.

The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2021, a BSE filing showed.

Also Read | Indian Army Launches Single Window Facility Named 'Veerangana Sewa Kendra' for Welfare of Veer Naris.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 223.20 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 176.93 crore in the same period a year ago.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)