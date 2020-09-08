New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Geojit Financial Services on Tuesday announced launch of a WhatsApp channel for its clients which will offer the convenience of stock trading by chatting with dealers, investing in mutual funds and tracking fund transfer details at their fingertips.

While making trading as simple as WhatsApp chatting, the company has ensured that all communications on its WhatsApp channel are logged so that the trade confirmations through this channel have legal acceptance, Geojit said in a statement.

The WhatsApp channel has the added advantage of safety features such as customer authenticity, traceability and self-service, it added.

