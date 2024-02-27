Panaji, Feb 27 (PTI) The final Goa Board examination for class 12 will commence on February 28, a senior official has said.

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education secretary Vidhyadatta Naik stated that the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) exam will conclude on March 18.

A total of 17,917 candidates will appear for the examination which will be conducted at 20 exam centres, beginning at 9.30 am, a release stated.

