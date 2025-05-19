New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Goyal Salt on Monday said it is eying over two-fold jump in its turnover to Rs 275 crore in next two years, on back of its recently added salt plant at Gandhidham, in Gujarat.

According to a company statement, its total (production) capacity stood at 2,200 MT per day and 6,60,000 MT per year and it had achieved a turnover of Rs 130 crore in fiscal 2024-25.

The company had inaugurated India's largest natural salt plant at Gandhidham in April, 2025, it stated.

"The Gandhidham plant is expected to increase Goyal Salt's production capabilities and more than double its turnover in two years to Rs 275 crore," Managing Director Pramesh Goyal said.

He further noted that the Gandhidham facility is a landmark achievement towards strengthening our operations and expanding presence to western and eastern markets in the country. "With such plant capacity enhancement, we are poised to boost our market share, consolidating our leadership role in the industry," he said.

With the new capacity on board, Goyal stated that the company will have full utilisation in FY27 and with both volume and price growth due to branding efforts in both Northern, Western and Eastern markets, the company is going to achieve higher revenues with the current expanded capacity.

For the year ended March 31, 2025, Goyal Salt reported a 40 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 13.24 crore in FY'25, from Rs 9.45 crore in previous financial year.

Its net revenues also rose to Rs 129.97 crore in the fiscal under review, from Rs 117.74 crore a year ago.

Incorporated in 2010, Goyal Salt's manufacturing facility is located in Nawa City, close to the famous Sambhar Lake.

It produces premium industrial and edible salts which includes triple-refined free flow Iodized Salt, Industrial Salt, Double Fortified Salt, and Triple Refined Half Dry Salt. The current capacity is 2,200 tonnes per day, as per the company release.

The company got listed on the NSE SME Emerge Platform on October 11, 2023.

