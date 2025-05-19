Mumbai, May 19: Are you also awaiting the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) of Monday, May 19, 2025? The Bodoland Lottery Department is set to announce today's lucky draw outcomes shortly. Participants from across Assam can now check if their ticket number has won a prize. The Bodoland Lottery Result is declared three times a day at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM adding to the excitement. Participants can check the Bodoland Lottery Result along with the list of winners of Monday's lucky draw and their ticket numbers online via the official website, bodolotteries.com.

To make it easier for participants, the department provides the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format that contains the complete winners' list along with ticket numbers. Apart from Assam, popular lotteries like Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, and Swarnalaxmi keep players engaged across other regions. Click here to access the winner list conveniently. Scroll below to know where to check the Bodoland Lottery Results in PDF today, May 19, 2025. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 19, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) is declared online three times daily at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM on bodolotteries.com. The official portal offers the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format, which includes detailed winners’ lists and ticket numbers. No need to rely on ad-heavy or unreliable websites; simply click here to find the latest Bodoland Lottery Result and verify your winnings safely and easily. Shillong Teer Results Today, May 19 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

There are at least 13 states in India where government-approved lotteries are legally operated, including Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Assam, Nagaland, and Punjab, among others. These state-run lotteries offer daily and weekly draws with various prize categories, attracting millions of hopeful participants. However, LatestLY advises all players to approach lottery participation responsibly. While it can be exciting, it's essential to play within your means and remember that gambling and betting can be addictive if not handled with caution.

