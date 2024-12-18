New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday urged the leather industry to scale their production keeping an element of sustainability in it and push exports.

He said the leather industry must achieve zero pollution in production with proper treatment plants.

"With economies of scale, India's competitiveness can be better than the rest of the world. Demand of India will itself help the industry achieve large economies of scale," he said during his address at the National Export Excellence Awards 2023-24 organised by the Council for Leather Exports (CLE) here.

CLE Chairman Rajendra K Jalan said huge demand in developed countries will help boost exports.

