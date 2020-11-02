New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Greenlam Industries Ltd on Monday reported a 32.58 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 18.54 crore for the second quarter ended on September, 2020.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 27.50 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Greenlam Industries Ltd said in a BSE filing.

Also Read | How to Change Gmail Theme on Your Smartphone.

Its revenue from operations during the quarter under review was at Rs 289.31 crore, down 17.10 per cent as against Rs 348.99 crore in the corresponding quarter.

Commenting on the results, Greenlam Industries MD & CEO Saurabh Mittal said, "This quarter observed improvement in sales on sequential basis as the markets opened up with the unlocking of economy".

Also Read | RBI Restores Trading Hours for Various Regulated Markets in Phased Manner Beginning November 9.

Greenlam Industries total expenses were at Rs 267.48 crore.

Shares of Greenlam Industries Ltd settled at Rs 755.40 on BSE, down 1.77 per cent from the previous close.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)