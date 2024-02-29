Gurugram, Feb 29 (PTI) A doctor was duped of Rs 1.36 crore in a stock investment related fraud, police said on Friday.

The mobile application used for the fraud initially showed huge profits to the Gurugram-based doctor on his initial Rs 50,000 investment but he was asked for security to withdraw his money. He ended up paying Rs 1.36 crore to the fraudsters, police said.

According to the complaint filed by Dr Puneet Sardana, he saw an online advertisement on trading in stocks on January 4.

The doctor, a resident of Kendriya Vihar society, Sector 56, contacted the number in the advertisement, following which he received a link to download a share-buying app on his WhatsApp, the complaint said.

"Initially, I deposited Rs 50,000 and bought shares. On January 16, the accused asked him to participate in the IPO. After this, a profit of Rs 3.19 crore started appearing in my account, but when I tried to withdraw the money it was not possible.

“To get the money from them, I deposited more money in the name of security money. Rs 1.36 crore were transferred one after the other. After this, I was again not able to withdraw any money.

He then found that the accused's phone was switched off and approached the police, the doctor said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against relevant sections of the IPC and the IT Act at the cyber police station (east) on Monday night, police said.

A senior cyber police officer said that further probe into the matter is underway and the accused will be arrested soon.

