Ballia (UP), Dec 28 (PTI) UP's Panchayati Raj Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Saturday said that Lord Hanuman was born in the Rajbhar caste.

Rajbhar, who heads the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), a BJP ally, also hit back at Congress and Samajwadi Party for their newfound "love for BR Ambedkar".

Addressing a public meeting, Rajbhar said, "Hanuman ji was born in Rajbhar caste. When (demon) Ahiravan took Ram ji and Laxman ji to Patal Puri, no one had the courage to bring them back. Only Hanuman ji, who was born in the Rajbhar caste, was the only one to have the courage to do it. Hanuman ji brought Ram and Laxman ji out of Patal Puri."

He made the remarks after the 'bhoomi pujan' for the construction of the statue of Maharaja Suheldev at the main gate of Vasudeva village in the Chitbaragaon area of Ballia.

Targeting opposition parties in the state, the SBSP chief said, "The Samajwadi Party was so irritated with Dr Ambedkar's name before 2012 that it used to announce from the stage that it will demolish Ambedkar Park in Lucknow and build toilets the day it comes to power".

Speaking to reporters after the programme, Rajbhar said, "The Congress which talks about the Constitution (now), has put lakhs of leaders and journalists in jail by imposing Emergency."

"So much love has been expressed today (for Ambedkar). Was he not a god yesterday?" he said.

Rajbhar said SP ruined the lives of lakhs of people and ended the development schemes made in the name of Ambedkar.

