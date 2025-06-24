Latest News | Haryana Agricultural University Students Stick to Demand for VC's Removal; Opposition Backs Stir

Students protesting at Haryana Agricultural University (HAU) in Hisar reiterated their demand for the removal of Vice Chancellor B R Kamboj during a "Chhatar Nyay Mahapanchayat" held outside the university on Tuesday.

Agency News PTI| Jun 24, 2025 07:30 PM IST
    Latest News | Haryana Agricultural University Students Stick to Demand for VC's Removal; Opposition Backs Stir

    Students protesting at Haryana Agricultural University (HAU) in Hisar reiterated their demand for the removal of Vice Chancellor B R Kamboj during a "Chhatar Nyay Mahapanchayat" held outside the university on Tuesday.

    Agency News PTI| Jun 24, 2025 07:30 PM IST
    Latest News | Haryana Agricultural University Students Stick to Demand for VC's Removal; Opposition Backs Stir

    Hisar, Jun 24 (PTI) Students protesting at Haryana Agricultural University (HAU) in Hisar reiterated their demand for the removal of Vice Chancellor B R Kamboj during a "Chhatar Nyay Mahapanchayat" held outside the university on Tuesday.

    The Mahapanchayat, held outside gate number 4 amid an ongoing two-week-long agitation, saw participation from opposition leaders, farmer unions, student organisations, and employee bodies, all extending support to the students.

    Despite several rounds of talks with a committee formed by the state government last week, the students have remained firm on their demand, alleging the VC ordered a recent lathicharge on protesting students and that his continuation in office would impede a fair probe.

    The government-appointed committee comprises Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda, Public Works Minister Ranbir Gangwa, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi, and Nalwa MLA Randhir Panihar.

    Students have also demanded the arrest of the university's chief security officer and others involved in the alleged attack during a protest over changes to scholarship rules, which left several students injured.

    Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, who addressed the Mahapanchayat, said the issue could only be resolved by removing the Vice Chancellor.

    "What happened with the students of HAU is wrong. If HAU guards and teachers beat up students, then what kind of justice is this?," Tikait asked.

    In response to a question, he said, "We are with the decision taken by the students' committee which seeks removal of the VC. The agitation will continue until the VC is removed."

    Political leaders including Indian National Lok Dal leader and MLA Arjun Chautala, Congress MLA Aditya Surjewala and JJP leader Digvijay Singh Chautala addressed the mahapanchayat and extended their support to the students.

    Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also extended support to the students and spoke to them via a video call on Tuesday.

    Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi said while the committee agreed to most of the students' demands, the insistence on removing the VC was being fuelled by "political forces".

    "Some political forces are misguiding them," he said.

    Education Minister Dhanda said the demand to remove the VC had not been among the students' initial demands and accused opposition parties of inciting unrest.

    "When this (students') dharna started, there was no demand to remove the Vice Chancellor," he said.

    "..we all know from where this demand came from," Dhanda said, indicating the opposition was behind this demand of students.

    Dhanda said during the talks the protesting students said they are afraid of the VC and feel threatened. "We cannot understand what they have to fear," he added.

    Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had last week constituted a four-member committee to hold discussions with the students, who claim they were assaulted by university security during peaceful protests demanding the rollback of revised scholarship eligibility norms for postgraduate students.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

