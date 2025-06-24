Mumbai, June 24: The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially released its Probationary Officer (PO) Recruitment Notification for 2025-26, inviting applications for 541 PO vacancies across its branches nationwide. The online application window opened on June 24 and will remain active until July 14, 2025, at sbi.co.in. UGC NET Admit Card 2025 Out at ugcnet.nta.ac.in: NTA Releases Hall Ticket for National Eligibility Test Exam of June 25, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

To apply for the post of Probationary Officer at SBI, the candidates must be aged 21 to 30 years as of April 1, 2025, i.e., born between April 2, 1995, and April 1, 2004. Age relaxation applies for reserved categories as per government rules. Moreover, applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university. Final-year students may apply provisionally, provided they submit proof of graduation by September 30, 2025. Candidates with professional degrees such as Engineering, Medicine, CA, or Cost Accountancy are also eligible. Hindi Not Mandatory As 3rd Language in Marathi and English Medium Schools, Students Can Opt for Another Language if 20 or More Choose: Maharashtra Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse.

How to Apply for SBI PO Notification 2025

Visit sbi.co.in

Click on the Careers section and navigate to Current Openings

Select the SBI PO 2025 recruitment link

Register with basic details and log in

Fill out the application form, upload required documents, and pay the fee

Submit and download a copy of the confirmation page for reference

Exam Timeline for SBI PO Notification 2025

Prelims: July–August 2025

Mains: September 2025

Phase III (Interview & Psychometric Test): October–November 2025

Final Result: November–December 2025

Preliminary exam admit cards will be issued by the third or fourth week of July.

Selection Process

Phase I: Preliminary Examination (objective type)

Phase II: Main Examination

Phase III: Psychometric Test, Group Exercise, Interview, and Document Verification

Final selection will be based on cumulative performance across all phases.

Candidates are strongly advised to read the SBI PO 2025 Notification PDF available on the official website for detailed information on category-wise vacancies, pay scale, syllabus, and application fees.

