Bhubaneswar, June 24: The OPSC AIO Admit Card 2025 has been released. The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) released the hall ticket for the OPSC recruitment exam for the written exam for the post of Assistant Industries Officer today, June 24. Candidates who will be appearing for the post of OPSC Assistant Industries Officer exam can check and download their OPSC AIO Admit Card 2025 through the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in. Here's the direct link to download the OPSC AIO Admit Card 2025.

It must be noted that the written exam for the Assistant Industries Officer or AIO posts of OPSC recruitment against Advt. No. 08 of 2024-25 will take place on June 29 across the state. The AIO written exams will be conducted in two shifts - 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and 1.30 PM to 04.30 PM. Applicants can download their admit card by using their registration number and date of birth. SBI PO Notification 2025: Application Process Begins for 541 Probationary Officers Posts at sbi.co.in, Know How To Apply.

Steps To Download OPSC AIO Admit Card 2025:

Visit the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the "Assistant Industries Officer (Advt. No. 08 of 2024-25) - Download Admission Certificate" link

A new window will open

Enter using your login details and other credentials

Click on submit

Your OPSC Assistant Industries Officer hall ticket will appear on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

The Odisha AIO recruitment drive is aiming to fill 151 Assistant Industries Officer posts in the organisation. The recruitment process includes a written examination, a personal interview, and document verification. It must be noted that the OPSC AIO Admit Card 2025 is very important and acts as a gateway to the exam venue. RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2025: RPSC Releases Hall Tickets for School Lecturer Group 1 Recruitment Exam at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

For more details, candidates can check the official website of OPSC.

