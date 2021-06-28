Chandigarh, Jun 28 (PTI) The Haryana government has procured nearly 85 lakh tonne of wheat from April 1 to May 15 across 396 mandis or procurement centres in the state during the Rabi season 2021-22.

The crop has been procured at a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 1,975 per quintal fixed by the central government, an official statement said here on Monday.

The Haryana government has procured a total of 84,93,145 lakh tonne of wheat from April 1 to May 15, it said.

The state's Food and Civil Supplies Department has procured 25,67,599 lakh tonne of wheat, HAFED 36,22,157 lakh tonne, Food Corporation of India 6,94,294 lakh tonne and Haryana Warehousing Corporation 16,09,095 lakh tonne.

Of the wheat procured by the state procurement agencies -- Food and Civil Supplies Department, HAFED and Haryana Warehousing Corporation -- the total MSP of the procured crop was about Rs 15,402.73 crore, out of which a payment of Rs 15,385.09 crore has been made directly into the bank accounts of the farmers.

Apart from this, Rs 319.11 crore has been paid to the labourers and Arhtiyas or commission agents, the statement said.

Due to unidentified bank accounts and other reasons, an amount of Rs 17.64 crore is outstanding. The farmers, whose payment is pending, have been requested to submit the photocopy of the passbook of their bank account with the officials concerned so that their payment can be released at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the statement said the central government has fixed Rs 4,650 per quintal for mustard, Rs 5,100 per quintal for gram and Rs 1,600 per quintal for barley.

The state government had set up 71 mandis for mustard, 11 for gram and 25 for barley for their procurement at the minimum support price.

“But due to high market price, no requirement was needed to procure these crops at MSP,” it said.

Notably, the farmers had sold these crops to the private players as these had fetched prices higher than the MSP in the open market.

The procurement period for sunflower is from June 1 to June 30 and 9 mandis have been set up for the procurement of sunflower.

Till June 26, 2021, about 2,948.05 tonne of sunflower has been procured by HAFED and Haryana Warehousing Corporation from 1,770 farmers at the minimum support price of Rs 5,885 per quintal fixed by the Centre.

