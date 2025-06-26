Chandigarh, Jun 26 (PTI) Haryana minister and senior BJP leader Anil Vij on Thursday fumed at "shortcomings" in the government hospital in Ambala Cantt, from where he is a legislator.

The 72-year-old energy and transport minister, who had gone to the hospital for a check-up, came across some "shortcomings" during his visit.

In the previous two terms of the BJP government in Haryana, Vij had handled the health portfolio.

"You have destroyed the hospital. So many machines I got for the hospital (as health minister then), but they are lying unused. There are no reels of the X-Ray, who will get them?.

"Air conditioners are not functioning, who will ensure their proper functioning. I will get all of this probed. Those guilty will not be spared," said Vij in presence of senior doctors and other staff at the hospital.

"I will not spare anybody. Is this the way? I have given my life for the betterment of this hospital," Vij said.

Vij then said he has spoken to Haryana's additional chief secretary (health), regarding the "shortcomings".

The firebrand BJP leader is a seven-time legislator and is known to pull up officials wherever he finds shortcomings.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)