Puri, June 26: As the holy town of Puri gears up for the grand Rath Yatra celebrations of Lord Jagannath on June 27, 2025, there has been widespread curiosity and confusion about whether 27 June is a public holiday in Odisha. Given the significance of the festival and the scale of the celebrations, many residents and institutions are seeking clarity.

The festival, which sees the deities Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra taken out in a grand chariot procession through the streets of Puri, is one of the most revered and widely observed events in Odisha’s cultural and religious calendar. Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: Planning To Attend Odisha’s Chariot Festival? Travel Guide for First-Timers To Plan a Trip to Puri.

Is June 27 Public Holiday in Odisha for Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra?

So, is June 27 a public holiday in Odisha? Yes, June 27, 2025, is a public holiday in Odisha. According to the Odisha government’s official holiday list, Rath Yatra is a gazetted public holiday across the state. Additionally, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has listed June 27 as a bank holiday in Odisha under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. This means that all the schools, government offices, private institutions, and banks in Odisha will remain closed in observance of the Rath Yatra 2025. Rath Yatra 2025: Why Lord Jagannath Falls Sick Days Before the Annual Chariot Festival? Know the Sacred Legend Behind Lord Jagannath's Illness After Snana Purnima.

The Rath Yatra draws lakhs of devotees from across India and abroad. Celebrated with unmatched devotion and fanfare, the event holds immense spiritual significance, especially in Odisha. While the holiday is applicable only in a few states, those residing elsewhere are advised to refer the local holiday calendars.

