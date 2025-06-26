New Delhi, June 26: In a major update aimed at improving victim support, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has amended the Metro Railways Procedure of Claims 2017, significantly increasing compensation for individuals involved in metro-related accidents. The revised rules will now apply to all 17 Indian cities with active metro networks, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

These rules define the amount of claim an individual is entitled to in case of an accident. It also lays down thepowers of the claim commissioner and the documents required to file the claim. Bengaluru Metro Update: BMRCL To Fine Passengers for Tobacco Use, Spitting in Stations.

What’s New in the Metro Accident Compensation Rules?

The amendment introduces higher compensation amounts for victims of serious injuries or fatalities occurring in metro accidents. Earlier, the compensation for death stood at INR 5,00,000. Now, it has been increased to INR 8,00,000. The same amount applies to victims suffering from the most grievous injuries, such as double amputations, loss of both hands, or total blindness. Delhi Metro Receives First Phase-4 Train With 6 Coaches, Marking Key Expansion Milestone.

How is Compensation Determined Under the New Rules?

A detailed compensation chart has been released. Victims suffering from life-altering injuries—like loss of a hand and foot, double leg amputations, complete deafness, or facial disfigurement—will receive the maximum INR 8,00,000.

For slightly less severe injuries, compensation is proportionally reduced. For example:

Amputation through the shoulder: INR 7,20,000

Amputation between shoulder and elbow: INR 5,60,000

Loss of a full hand or thumb with four fingers: INR 4,80,000

Loss of thumb alone: INR 2,40,000

The amendment also outlines the powers of the claims commissioner and specifies the documents required for filing a claim.

These changes bring much-needed clarity and fairness to metro accident claims, providing stronger support for victims and their families. The new rules mark a step forward in ensuring safety and accountability in India’s expanding urban metro systems.

