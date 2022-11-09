Chennai, Nov 9 (PTI) The Madras High Court has stayed all further proceedings pursuant to a sexual harassment comjplaint lodged by a subordifnate woman IRS officer against S Ravi Selvam, the Principal Customs Officer in Chennai.

Justice Paresh Upadhyay and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy granted the injunction recently while entertaining an appeal from Selvam, challenging the orders of a single judge.

"We find prima facie that there is substance in the grievances voiced by the writ petitioner against the respondents and therefore he needs to be protected. Interim relief as prayed for is therefore granted. Accordingly it is ordered that, during pendency of this appeal, all proceedings pursuant to the complaint of the fourth respondent (woman officer) dated May 24 this year..., shall remain stayed," the bench said.

